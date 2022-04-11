Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,415,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $94,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,037. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

