Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

IOVA stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

