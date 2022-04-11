Iowa State Bank Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,652 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

