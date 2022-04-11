iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $51.57 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.