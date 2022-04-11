iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91.

