iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.40

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 29931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 676.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

