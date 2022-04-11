iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.81

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

