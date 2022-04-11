iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 699,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

