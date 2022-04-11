iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,016 shares.The stock last traded at $105.69 and had previously closed at $106.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.