iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,073 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.