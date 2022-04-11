Ispolink (ISP) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $1.86 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

