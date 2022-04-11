Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.