J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT opened at $173.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

