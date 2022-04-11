Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 58.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 59.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,376,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 515,861 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.