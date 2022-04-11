Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,749 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Donegal Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGICA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

