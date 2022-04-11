Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $10,204,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $10,575,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,766,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.31 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

