Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 753,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

