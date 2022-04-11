Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE STM opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.