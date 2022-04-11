JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.74) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.20).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.93) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,934,426.23).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

