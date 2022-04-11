Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE PKG opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

