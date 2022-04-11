Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.85. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

