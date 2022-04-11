JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 149,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $19.72 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

