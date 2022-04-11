JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 149,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.
- On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.
Shares of JELD opened at $19.72 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
