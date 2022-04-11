John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

