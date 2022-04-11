JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in JOYY by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $37.98 on Monday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

