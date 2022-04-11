JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 277.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.