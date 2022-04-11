JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 260

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 260 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. 91,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,600. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

