JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

JSCPY stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.57. JSR has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

