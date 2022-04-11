Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,032,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

