Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

