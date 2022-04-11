Karura (KAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 Million

Karura (KAR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.90 or 0.07548890 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.81 or 0.99627999 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars.

