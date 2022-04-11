Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF)

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AFGVF opened at 3.55 on Thursday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52-week low of 3.55 and a 52-week high of 4.27.
About Agfa-Gevaert (Get Rating)
