KeyCorp Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

