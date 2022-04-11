KeyCorp Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $51.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

