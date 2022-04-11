KeyCorp Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $150.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $114.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

