Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,862. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.