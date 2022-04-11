Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €31.00 by Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

