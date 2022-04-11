Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

