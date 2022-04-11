Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

