Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

