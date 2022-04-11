Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.42.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $14.28 on Monday, reaching $477.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

