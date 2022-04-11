Lambda Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $660,751.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00104304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

