Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $60,393,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Lazard by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

