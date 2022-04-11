Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

