Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

