LGCY Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,851.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $53,851.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00103930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.