Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $24.32. Li Auto shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 76,192 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on LI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Li Auto by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.