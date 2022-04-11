Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $24.32. Li Auto shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 76,192 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on LI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Li Auto by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
