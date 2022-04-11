Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LBTYK opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

