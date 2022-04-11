Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

