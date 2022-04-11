Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.65. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 42,369 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

