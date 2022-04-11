LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.59. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $278,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

